Mandatory Evacuation Issued For Missouri Floods

Andres Franco, right, and Antonio Stokes of the St. Louis street department fill sandbags on the bank of the River des Peres as floodwater continues to rise near the intersection of River City Boulevard and Weber Road in south St. Louis on Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Robert Cohenr/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Andres Franco, right, and Antonio Stokes of the St. Louis street department fill sandbags on the bank of the River des Peres as floodwater continues to rise near the intersection of River City Boulevard and Weber Road in south St. Louis on Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Robert Cohenr/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

(AP) – Officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for some residents of a central Missouri county where the Missouri River has topped a levee.

KRCG reports Howard County emergency management co-director Bill John said the levee near Petersburg is expected to fail soon. The evacuation includes residents in Franklin, New Franklin and a stretch along Highway 5 from the Boonville Bridge to New Franklin.

The zone essentially covers the Missouri River bottom from Petersburg to Rocheport. The Red Cross is opening a shelter at the Open Bible Praise Center in Boonville for affected residents.