Mandatory Evacuation Issued For Missouri Floods

(AP) – Officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for some residents of a central Missouri county where the Missouri River has topped a levee.
KRCG reports Howard County emergency management co-director Bill John said the levee near Petersburg is expected to fail soon. The evacuation includes residents in Franklin, New Franklin and a stretch along Highway 5 from the Boonville Bridge to New Franklin.
The zone essentially covers the Missouri River bottom from Petersburg to Rocheport. The Red Cross is opening a shelter at the Open Bible Praise Center in Boonville for affected residents.
