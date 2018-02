Brownsville police are working to determine what claimed the life of a man found in a resaca Thursday afternoon. They’re also trying to find out who he is.

The man’s body was spotted in the water near the 1200 block of Palm Drive at around 2 p.m. The victim had on a light-colored t-shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes, and had several tattoos on his chest and arms.

Police say there are no initial signs of foul play.