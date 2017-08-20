Home TEXAS Man’s Fatal Shooting By Police Clouded By Lack Of Video
Man’s Fatal Shooting By Police Clouded By Lack Of Video
TEXAS
0

Man’s Fatal Shooting By Police Clouded By Lack Of Video

0
0
shooting-investigation
now viewing

Man’s Fatal Shooting By Police Clouded By Lack Of Video

AMBULANCE GENERIC ACCIDENT
now playing

Paramedic Struck By Drunk Driver While Helping At Car Crash

ROBERT E LEE STATUE IN DALLAS VANDALIZED
now playing

'Nazis' Spray-Painted On Robert E. Lee Statue

BORDER CROSSING REMOTE AREA
now playing

Incentives Offered For New Agents At Remote Border Crossings

FORT HOOD TRAINING ACCIDENTS DEATHS
now playing

Army Report On Fatal Fort Hood Training Largely Redacted

BODY FOUND
now playing

A Body Found In Canal May Be Missing Woman

FATAL CRASH DEADL CRASH
now playing

Mercedes Man Killed In Vehicle Rollover

brownsville isd
now playing

Brownsville ISD Mourns The Loss Of A Well-Known Coach

tar ob beaches
now playing

Tar Mars Coastal Beaches

jerry lewis
now playing

Entertainer Jerry Lewis Is Dead

khjkh
now playing

Austin Mayor Named To Lead National Anti-Bigotry Effort

(AP) – A lack of video footage has stirred controversy around a Waco police shooting of a 37-year-old black motorist earlier this month.  The Waco Herald-Tribune reports that the city’s police department has not produced any dash-cam footage of the incident, and has suggested there may be none because the officers involved were in an unmarked car that may not have had a camera.

Officers pulled over Kerry Demars Bradley on August 1 to execute a drug search warrant. Police later said that officers shot at Bradley after he intentionally plowed into an officer in a getaway attempt.  Family members and protesters have accused police of shooting first and causing a wounded Bradley to lose control of his SUV. The protesters shut down a Waco City Council meeting with chants Tuesday.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Jacksonville Shooting Leaves 2 Officers Injured
  2. Finland Steps Up Security After Fatal Stabbings
  3. Officials: Slain Officers Didn’t Have Chance To Return Fire
  4. Panama Unit Convict Walks Out Of Prison
Related Posts
AMBULANCE GENERIC ACCIDENT

Paramedic Struck By Drunk Driver While Helping At Car Crash

jsalinas 0
ROBERT E LEE STATUE IN DALLAS VANDALIZED

‘Nazis’ Spray-Painted On Robert E. Lee Statue

jsalinas 0
BORDER CROSSING REMOTE AREA

Incentives Offered For New Agents At Remote Border Crossings

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video