Man’s Fatal Shooting By Police Clouded By Lack Of Video

(AP) – A lack of video footage has stirred controversy around a Waco police shooting of a 37-year-old black motorist earlier this month. The Waco Herald-Tribune reports that the city’s police department has not produced any dash-cam footage of the incident, and has suggested there may be none because the officers involved were in an unmarked car that may not have had a camera.

Officers pulled over Kerry Demars Bradley on August 1 to execute a drug search warrant. Police later said that officers shot at Bradley after he intentionally plowed into an officer in a getaway attempt. Family members and protesters have accused police of shooting first and causing a wounded Bradley to lose control of his SUV. The protesters shut down a Waco City Council meeting with chants Tuesday.