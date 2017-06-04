Home NATIONAL Man’s Hand Cut Off By Machete In Fight, Gets Re-Attached
NATIONAL
(AP) – A Massachusetts man who had his hand cut off by a machete during a fight has had the hand re-attached, and authorities say the suspect has been ordered held without bail.

The Sun reports that police responded to a Lowell public housing project at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Prosecutors said officers, at first, found only the hand because the victim ran away screaming.  His family told authorities the hand has been re-attached at a hospital.

The suspect, 54-year-old Domingo Ayala, was ordered held without bail Thursday pending a hearing to determine whether he is dangerous. He faces charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.  Prosecutors say the victim got into an argument with the suspect’s son, and at some point Ayala retrieved the machete. It was not immediately clear if Ayala is being represented by an attorney.

