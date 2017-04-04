Home LOCAL Manslaughter Charge Filed In Death Of Brownsville Special Needs Teen
Manslaughter Charge Filed In Death Of Brownsville Special Needs Teen
Manslaughter Charge Filed In Death Of Brownsville Special Needs Teen

An employee of a Brownsville center for people with developmental disabilities has been charged in connection with the death of one of the residents.

Marcial Troncoso

A manslaughter charge was filed against Marcial Troncoso following the death of 15-year-old Fernando Moreno last weekend. Brownsville police were called to Serenity HCS Saturday for a medical emergency, and found Moreno unresponsive.

Investigators say the special needs teen had been hitting himself, and Troncoso used his body weight to restrain the boy. Authorities are awaiting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of his death.

 

Photo courtesy of Brownsville Police Dept.

