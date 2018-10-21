Home LOCAL Manslaughter Charge Filed In McAllen Hit-And-Run Death
Manslaughter Charge Filed In McAllen Hit-And-Run Death
Manslaughter Charge Filed In McAllen Hit-And-Run Death

Manslaughter Charge Filed In McAllen Hit-And-Run Death

Jury Find Woman Guilty Of Keeping Food From Young Son

Body Found In Lake Was Of Woman Missing Days Earlier

Police Officer Critically Hurt When Hit At Wreck Site

Crosses Part Of Memorial For Texas School Shooting Victims

Mixed Reaction In Congress To Trump Treaty Move

Death Toll In Taiwan Derailment Stands At 18

Trump Hits Democrats Again Over Migrant Caravan

Valley Employment Grows For Third Month In A Row

Venue Change Motion Denied, Bribery Trial For Ex-Judge Delgado To Be Held In Houston

Alton Pastor Claims Innocence On Sexual Assault Charge

A McAllen man has been charged with manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a McAllen woman. It was last Wednesday when 62-year-old Isidro Garza was driving his pickup truck out of a business parking lot on the 4400 block of Business 83. As he turned east onto the highway, the truck struck a woman who was walking west on the sidewalk. The victim, Alicia Hernandez Rodriguez, died from her injuries at the hospital.

Court documents indicate Garza didn’t see the woman. Garza told police that he though he ran over the curb but didn’t look back to check. Garza was booked on a 2nd-degree manslaughter charge Friday.

