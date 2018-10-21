Manslaughter Charge Filed In McAllen Hit-And-Run Death

A McAllen man has been charged with manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a McAllen woman. It was last Wednesday when 62-year-old Isidro Garza was driving his pickup truck out of a business parking lot on the 4400 block of Business 83. As he turned east onto the highway, the truck struck a woman who was walking west on the sidewalk. The victim, Alicia Hernandez Rodriguez, died from her injuries at the hospital.

Court documents indicate Garza didn’t see the woman. Garza told police that he though he ran over the curb but didn’t look back to check. Garza was booked on a 2nd-degree manslaughter charge Friday.