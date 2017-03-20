Manslaughter Charge Filed In Spring Break Hit-And-Run Death Of Los Fresnos Woman

A suburban Houston woman has been hit with an upgraded charge of manslaughter following the death of one of the people she’s accused of running over on South Padre Island late last week. 20-year-old Daisy Joy Decker is accused of plowing her SUV into a group of spring breakers walking in the 4200 block of Gulf Boulevard early last Friday morning, and then speeding away.

Decker was arrested Friday afternoon after someone spotted the suspect vehicle and called Island police. Decker had initially been charged with several counts of accident involving injury. One of the counts was upgraded to manslaughter when one of the five victims, 19-year-old Maria Selena Patino, who’d been critically hurt, died Sunday.