Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten Denied Parole By Governor
(AP) – California’s governor has denied parole for a follower of Charles Manson yet again.

Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday night reversed a parole board’s decision that Leslie Van Houten should be freed.

It’s the second time Brown has blocked parole for Van Houten after a parole panel recommended that she be freed.

She is the latest of several convicts associated with Manson that Brown has refused to parole.

Van Houten said at her September parole hearing that she accepts full responsibility for her role in the murders of wealthy grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, Brown said she still shifted blame for her own actions onto Manson to some extent

Van Houten’s lawyer Rich Pfeiffer (FI’-fur) says Brown’s decision illegally relied on the circumstances of the crime instead of Van Houten’s fitness for parole.

Pfeiffer says they will challenge the decision in court and expects to see her released.

