Home NATIONAL Many Breast Cancer Patients Can Skip Chemo, Big Study Finds
Many Breast Cancer Patients Can Skip Chemo, Big Study Finds
NATIONAL
0

Many Breast Cancer Patients Can Skip Chemo, Big Study Finds

0
0
MEDICAL DOCTORS
now viewing

Many Breast Cancer Patients Can Skip Chemo, Big Study Finds

President Paige Patterson
now playing

Officials: Ex-Baptist Leader Mishandled Separate Rape Claims

MARY HARRISON KILLED HER HUSBAND BECAUSE HE WAS BEATING HER CAT
now playing

Woman Says Husband Slain Because He Was Beating Cat

BODY FOUND
now playing

Body of 65-Year-Old Woman Found In Trash Container

POLICE CRIME SCENE
now playing

100 In After-School-Party Brawl

GERMANS SHOOT MAN NEAR CATHEDRAL
now playing

Berlin Police Shoot, Wound Man Near Cathedral

44875bd5-8fb2-4bb2-b9f2-4e203407c064
now playing

Giuliani: Trump Team Would Try To Avert Subpoena

US AND CHINA RELATIONS
now playing

China Warns US No Deal If Tariffs Go Ahead

gustavo tijerina sandoval killed javier vega
now playing

Penalty Phase Resumes Monday For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent

voter fraud
now playing

Arrest Number 5 In Alleged Edinburg Vote Fraud Scheme

hit and run-1
now playing

San Benito Woman Killed In High-Speed Hit-And-Run

(AP) – The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

The results are expected to spare up to 70,000 patients a year in the United States and many more elsewhere the ordeal and expense of these drugs.  The study involved early-stage breast cancer that has not spread to lymph nodes, is fueled by hormones and is not the type targeted by the drug Herceptin. Gene-guided testing showed that most women don’t need treatment beyond surgery and hormone blockers, and chemo did not improve survival.

Results were discussed Sunday at a cancer conference in Chicago and published by the New England Journal of Medicine.

No related posts.

Related Posts
44875bd5-8fb2-4bb2-b9f2-4e203407c064

Giuliani: Trump Team Would Try To Avert Subpoena

jsalinas 0
matthews-hit-by-pitch

Packers’ Matthews Hit In Face By Line Drive In Charity Game

Danny Castillon 0
Google-building-MGN

Google Apologizes For Lawmaker Pictured With ‘Bigot’ Label

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video