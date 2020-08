Many More Likely Sought Jobless Aid After $600 Check Ends

FILE - In this July 9, 2020, file photo, a large video display reads "Now hiring for our new hotel coming soon!," at the new Emerald Queen Casino, which is open, and owned by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, in Tacoma, Wash. The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus has weakened hiring and the economic rebound. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(AP) — The U.S. government will provide its latest report Thursday on the pace of layoffs, which have remained stuck at a high level since the viral pandemic erupted five months ago. Though the rate of applications for unemployment benefits has reached its lowest point since March, it has exceeded 1 million for 20 straight weeks — well above the record high that predated the pandemic. The virus has continued to debilitate the economy. The number of new confirmed cases has declined over the past couple of weeks but remains far above the levels that prevailed in May and June.