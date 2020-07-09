CORONAVIRUSCOVID NATIONALNATIONAL

Many More Likely Sought Jobless Aid As Virus Surges Back

By 67 views
0
FILE - In this April 24, 2020 file photo, empty United Airlines ticket machines are shown at the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. United United Airlines will send layoff warnings to 36,000 employees - nearly half its U.S. staff - in the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus outbreak is hurting the airline industry. United officials said Wednesday, July 8 that they still hope to limit the number of layoffs by offering early retirement, but they have to send notices this month to comply with a law requiring that workers get 60 days' notice ahead of mass job cuts. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

(AP) — The U.S. government will provide its latest snapshot of the layoffs that have remained stuck at an elevated weekly pace above 1 million since the coronavirus erupted in March, even as newly re-opened businesses have rehired some laid-off workers. Though the weekly toll of job cuts has gradually declined, the pace of improvement has essentially stalled, evidence that many companies are still shedding workers. A resurgence of confirmed viral cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery. The economy and the job market may struggle to sustain any gains amid the surge in new reported infections.

Houston Mayor: I Am Canceling Texas GOP Convention Contract

Previous article

Seoul Mayor Missing, His Phone Turned Off, Search Underway

Next article

You may also like

More in CORONAVIRUS