Many Turn To El Paso’s Catholic Traditions After Massacre

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019, file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. At the growing memorial for the victims of this Saturday massacre, the city’s roots in Catholicism and religion in general loom large. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(AP) – After the massacre at an El Paso Walmart, many of the city’s people are seeking comfort and strength in their Catholic traditions.

El Paso was founded by Catholic missionaries and has 75 Catholic churches, including many that are pillars of their communities. At St. Mark’s Catholic Church, the Wednesday sermon was about persevering in one’s faith.

Parishioner Margarita Segura says the message resonated with her. She says the community and the nation can’t let the shooting “break our faith.” At a memorial to the victims, visitors sometimes form large prayer circles. Others sit vigil and pray the rosary, which includes several prayers that take at least 20 minutes to finish.

The memorial reflects the city’s Catholic roots. It includes a painting of the Virgin Mary and countless rosaries.