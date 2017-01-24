Home TEXAS Manziel Deletes Twitter Account After Advice To Trump
TEXAS
0

JOHNNY MANZIEL TWITTER TO TRUMP
(AP) – Johnny Manziel deleted his Twitter account after the Heisman Trophy winner sent expletive-laden messages telling President Donald Trump to ignore comments about him on the social media site.

The former Cleveland quarterback whose career is in jeopardy after two tumultuous seasons with the Browns tweeted at Trump on Monday that “even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter.”  Manziel followed by questioning why Trump responds to criticism on Twitter when there are more important things “going on in the world.”  Before deleting the account and tweeting at Trump, the 24-year-old said he’s trying to be “a good person” and suggested he’s stopped partying. He has indicated he wants to resume his NFL career.

