Marathon Bombing Hero Gives Turkeys To Military Families
Marathon Bombing Hero Gives Turkeys To Military Families

Marathon Bombing Hero Gives Turkeys To Military Families

(AP) – The charitable foundation founded by the Boston Marathon bombing hero seen in an iconic photo wearing a cowboy hat as he helped rescue victims is giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to veterans and their families.

The Arredondo Family Foundation is handing out 100 turkeys at five different locations Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The turkeys will be distributed at Fitchburg State University and Project New Hope in Holyoke on Saturday, foundation headquarters in Boston and Subaru of New England in Norwood on Sunday and Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford on Monday.

The foundation was established in 2015 by Carlos and Melida Arredondo in honor of Carlos’ sons Alex, a U.S. Marine who died in Iraq on 2004, and Brian, who took his own life in 2011.

