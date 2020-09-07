March In Austin Demanding Congressional Investigation Of Fort Hood

A march is going on in Austin in hopes of getting a congressional investigation into the culture of Fort Hood. The Justice for Vanessa Guillen event says Congress can’t stand idly by after the Army Specialist from Houston was murdered earlier this year.

The demonstration wants Congress to pass the Vanessa Guillen bill which would require third-party agencies to investigate military sexual assault and harassment claims instead of the military itself. Guillen reported sexual harassment at the Central Texas Army post before her death.