Home NATIONAL Marine Drill Instructor Gets 10 Years For Abusing Recruits
Marine Drill Instructor Gets 10 Years For Abusing Recruits
NATIONAL
0

Marine Drill Instructor Gets 10 Years For Abusing Recruits

0
0
Sentencing-Today-of-Marine-Drill-Instructor-Convicted-Of-Abusing-Recruits-563227223-1510312519
now viewing

Marine Drill Instructor Gets 10 Years For Abusing Recruits

1510410038934
now playing

Pence Helps Give Vietnam Veterans Memorial A Holiday Washing

GAVEL-253×189
now playing

Texas Panel Reprimands Judge For 'Disrespectful' Conduct

1510382285127
now playing

Community To Honor Church Attack Victims On Veterans Day

1024×1024
now playing

Something New To Spot: Jaguar Cubs Make Debut At Houston Zoo

cruiser
now playing

Rhode Island Man Who Allegedly Stole State Police Arrested

694940094001_5589875694001_5589839735001-vs
now playing

Some GOP Political Operatives Fear Moore Could Lose Race

Space_Station_08299
now playing

Supply Run To Space Station Delayed By Stray Plane

KURV Angel Tree 2017 Slider
now playing

Angel Tree

human trafficking
now playing

Five Valley Residents Charged In Houston-Based Sex Trafficking Ring

FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration – Arrivals
now playing

Louis C.K. Apologizes

(AP) – A Marine Corps drill instructor has been sentenced by a military jury to 10 years behind bars after being convicted of hazing and tormenting young recruits, include a Muslim-American who later killed himself.

The eight-member jury meted out that punishment Friday to Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix, a 34-year-old Iraq veteran who jurors found had abused more than a dozen trainees at the Marine boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina.

The jury said Felix zeroed in on three Muslim-American recruits especially. The drill instructor ordered two of them to climb into an industrial clothes dryer, spinning one of them around in the scalding machine until he renounced his faith.

Defense attorney Navy Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Bridges declined to discuss the conviction and sentencing.

Related posts:

  1. Sugar Land Woman Indicted In South Padre Island Spring Break Hit-And-Run Death
  2. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  3. Man Convicted Of Running Over Police Officer With Patrol Car
  4. Supply Run To Space Station Delayed By Stray Plane
Related Posts
1510410038934

Pence Helps Give Vietnam Veterans Memorial A Holiday Washing

Danny Castillon 0
cruiser

Rhode Island Man Who Allegedly Stole State Police Arrested

Danny Castillon 0
694940094001_5589875694001_5589839735001-vs

Some GOP Political Operatives Fear Moore Could Lose Race

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video