Marine Major In South Texas Gets 7 Years For Child Porn

(AP) – Prosecutors say a Marine officer and flight instructor in South Texas must serve more than seven years in prison in a child pornography case.   Maj. Jason Michael Ehret of Corpus Christi was sentenced Wednesday to 87 months in prison by a federal judge in Corpus Christi. The 44-year-old Ehret in November pleaded guilty, in a plea deal, to possession of child pornography.

Officials say investigators using peer-to-peer software downloaded various files containing child pornography from an IP address associated with Ehret.   The pilot’s home was raided last March. Authorities seized electronic devices containing more than 500 child porn images and videos. Ehret has been jailed since his September arrest.   Military officials didn’t immediately return messages Thursday about Ehret’s service status

