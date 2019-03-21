Marine Official Against Deployment Under Emergency Declaration

The commandant of the Marines thinks putting troops on the border poses an “unacceptable risk”.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that in two internal memos, Marine Corps General Robert Neller says the unplanned and unbudgeted deployment along the border would adversely affect and put at risk combat readiness and solvency of the Corps.

The paper says that under the President’s emergency declaration Neller had to cancel or reduce planned military training in at least five countries and delay urgent repairs at bases ravaged by hurricanes on the East Coast. Some experts tell the Times Neller believes policies are undermining readiness due to the strong language in the memos.