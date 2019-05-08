Marine Recruit Had No Active Shooter Training

A Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department deputy walks past the doors to the STEM Highlands Ranch school early Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Two high school students used at least two handguns in a fatal Tuesday shooting at the charter school authorities said Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP) – The student Marine recruit who helped subdue one of the Colorado school shooters gets regular physical workouts and leadership advice but never received military training for dealing with an active-shooter threat.

Marine Capt. Michael Maggiti said Wednesday that Brendan Bialy met regularly before Tuesday’s shooting with a recruiter for exercise and discussions about “what it means to be a Marine.”

Maggiti says none of those sessions addressed threats by an active shooter, but that Bialy and his recruiter did talk about “putting service before self.” Bialy is a member of the Marines’ Delayed Entry program and the Marines say Bialy put his own safety at risk and showed “courage and commitment” in helping tackle a gunman in the STEM School in the south Denver suburbs.

Two suspects are in custody in connection with the killing of one student and injuries suffered by eight others. Authorities say 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo was killed after he lunged at one of the shooters.