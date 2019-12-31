NATIONAL

Marines: Hanukkah Stabbing Suspect Kicked Out Of Boot Camp

Ramapo police officers escort Grafton Thomas from Ramapo Town Hall to a police vehicle, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Ramapo, N.Y. Thomas is accused of stabbing multiple people as they gathered to celebrate Hanukkah at a rabbi's home in the Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City. (AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal)

(AP)-Military officials say the man charged with stabbing five people during a Hanukkah celebration in New York was removed from the Marines due to a “fraudulent enlistment.” The Marine Corps declined to provide details on Grafton Thomas’ separation but confirmed he was removed in late 2002 about a month after he began boot camp. Thomas faces federal hate crime charges after prosecutors said he used a machete to wound five people inside a rabbi’s home north of New York City. He also has pleaded not guilty to five state counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. Thomas’ attorney says he was removed from the military after suffering a wrist injury.

