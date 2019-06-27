NATIONAL

Mark Morgan Named Acting Border Patrol Chief

Acting ICE director Mark Morgan will take over as acting Border Patrol chief. The Department of Homeland Security said today that Morgan will replace John Sanders as acting head of Customs and Border Protection.

Sanders resigned from ICE this week amid the political backlash over poor living conditions at border detention facilities. Morgan is very familiar with the job. He previously served as Border Patrol chief before being named acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in May.

