Markets Have Muted Reaction To Long-Awaited China Trade Deal

After months of waiting, markets had a muted reaction to news that the US and China had reached an initial deal on trade. The agreement means that the US won’t impose new tariffs on Chinese goods that had been set to kick in this weekend. Technology companies rose. British stocks rose after a resounding victory for the Conservative Party eased uncertainty over the nation’s exit from the European Union. The S&P 500 fell 5 points, or 0.2%, 3,163. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47 points, or 0.2%, to 28,086. The Nasdaq rose 7 points, or 0.1%, to 8,725.