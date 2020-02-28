Markets Slide, Auto Show Canceled As Virus Impact Spreads

(AP) — Concerns about the economic impact of the new coronavirus are intensifying, disrupting business events, production and travel. On Friday, stock markets were down again, heading for their worst week since the height of the global financial crisis in 2008. The Geneva auto show was canceled after Swiss authorities banned large public events. There is a run on face masks, with many businesses selling out. And companies continue to report an expected hit to earnings. British Airways’ parent companies was the latest to warn on a revenue drop, while Philippine Airlines said it was cutting 300 jobs.
