Markets Slide, Auto Show Canceled As Virus Impact Spreads

Cars are pictured as workers stop the preparation of the 90th Geneva International Motor Show, GIMS, at Palexpo, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The 90th edition of the International Motor Show, scheduled to begin on March 5th, is cancelled due to the advancement of the (Covid-19) coronavirus in Switzerland. The Swiss confederation announced today that all events involving more than 1,000 people would be banned until 15 March. (Salvatore di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)