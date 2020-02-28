WORLD

Markets Slide, Auto Show Canceled As Virus Impact Spreads

By 30 views
0
Cars are pictured as workers stop the preparation of the 90th Geneva International Motor Show, GIMS, at Palexpo, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The 90th edition of the International Motor Show, scheduled to begin on March 5th, is cancelled due to the advancement of the (Covid-19) coronavirus in Switzerland. The Swiss confederation announced today that all events involving more than 1,000 people would be banned until 15 March. (Salvatore di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

(AP) — Concerns about the economic impact of the new coronavirus are intensifying, disrupting business events, production and travel. On Friday, stock markets were down again, heading for their worst week since the height of the global financial crisis in 2008. The Geneva auto show was canceled after Swiss authorities banned large public events. There is a run on face masks, with many businesses selling out. And companies continue to report an expected hit to earnings. British Airways’ parent companies was the latest to warn on a revenue drop, while Philippine Airlines said it was cutting 300 jobs.

White House Hopefuls Target Trump On Coronavirus Response

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD