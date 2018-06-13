Home NATIONAL Markets Steady Ahead Of Fed Rate Announcement
Markets Steady Ahead Of Fed Rate Announcement
Markets Steady Ahead Of Fed Rate Announcement

(AP) – Financial markets are steady as investors look ahead to an expected interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve later Wednesday.
Dow and S&P 500 futures are flat and European indexes are mixed. Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.1 percent and France’s CAC 40 is 0.2 percent higher.
While traders widely expect the quarter point rate increase, they will be paying close attention to a news conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell for hints on whether the central bank might accelerate the pace of rate hikes in coming months.
The U.S. economy is adding jobs at a strong pace and inflation has risen, leading some economists to think that the Fed will indicate that it may raise rates four times this year, up from its current forecast of three hikes.

