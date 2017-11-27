Home WORLD Markle Engagement Ring Has 2 Of Diana’s Diamonds
Markle Engagement Ring Has 2 Of Diana’s Diamonds
WORLD
0

Markle Engagement Ring Has 2 Of Diana’s Diamonds

0
0
MARKEL ENGAGEMENT RING
now viewing

Markle Engagement Ring Has 2 Of Diana’s Diamonds

POPE IN MYANMAR
now playing

Pope Meets With Powerful Myanmar Military Chief

ARREST SHOOTING ARREST POLICE CRIME
now playing

Man Arrested In Florida's Turnpike Shooting That Injured 2

Abu Dhabi International Airport
now playing

Report: Texas Man Fined, To Be Deported After UAE Arrest

shooting investigation
now playing

Police: Officer Shoots Theft Suspect Inside Mall

www.usnews
now playing

Supreme Court Won't Take Texas Case Over Student-Led Prayer

Al Franken
now playing

Sen. Al Franken Back At Work, 'Ashamed' Amid Groping Claims

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Doubles Down On Roy Moore In Alabama Senate Race

_91214923_fancybearswebsite
now playing

FBI Leaves US Targets Of Russian Hackers In The Dark

Supreme Court Cellphone Tracking
now playing

Justices Ponder Need For Warrant For Cellphone Tower Data

la-fi-cfpb-director-suit-20171126
now playing

Suit Seeks To Stop President Trump From Naming Acting Director Of CFPB

(AP) – Meghan Markle’s engagement ring includes two diamonds that belonged to Princess Diana.  Royal officials say Prince Harry designed the ring himself. It features two diamonds from the collection of his late mother, who died in 1997 when Harry was 12. They flank a central diamond from Botswana.  Harry has visited the African country many times since childhood, and has spent time there with Markle.

The stones are mounted on a band of gold, and the ring was made by Cleave and Company, official jewelers to Queen Elizabeth II.  A beaming Markle, in a white belted coat, posed for photographers wearing the ring on Monday, hours after the couple’s engagement was announced.

No related posts.

Related Posts
POPE IN MYANMAR

Pope Meets With Powerful Myanmar Military Chief

jsalinas 0
NETANYAHU AND TRUMP

Israel Races To Head Off UN Settlement ‘blacklist’

jsalinas 0
VACCINES REACH YEMEN EASING SAUDI BLOCKADE

Vaccines Reach Yemen After Easing Of Saudi-Led Blockade

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video