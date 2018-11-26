Martial Law Won’t Affect All Ukraine Regions

(AP) – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has told lawmakers that the martial law introduced in the country will only affect regions bordering Russia, Belarus and Moldova’s breakaway republic of Trans-Dniester.

Ahead of the parliamentary vote that overwhelmingly supported his motion for a 30-day period of martial law, Poroshenko said martial law will only affect ten of Ukraine’s 27 regions. The regions picked are the ones that he identified as potentially in the front-line of any Russian strike. Tensions between the two countries escalated Sunday when Russia fired on and seized three Ukrainian vessels and their crews. Poroshenko also pledged to respect the rights of Ukrainian citizens.

Martial law will include a partial mobilization and strengthening of the country’s air defense. The measures before parliament also included vaguely worded steps such as “strengthening” anti-terrorism measures and “information security.”