Home WORLD Martial Law Won’t Affect All Ukraine Regions
Martial Law Won’t Affect All Ukraine Regions
WORLD
0

Martial Law Won’t Affect All Ukraine Regions

0
0
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko
now viewing

Martial Law Won’t Affect All Ukraine Regions

CHILDREN CHILD HANDCUFFS KIDNAP CHILE ABUSE
now playing

Fugitive McAllen Murder Convict Finally Doing His Prison Time

ap_18199589685313
now playing

Trump: 'I don't believe' Government Climate Report Finding

GM GENERAL MOTORS
now playing

GM To Slash 14,700 Jobs

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos
now playing

Ex-Trump Campaign Adviser Reports To Prison

MEDICAL DOCTORS
now playing

Breast Implant Injuries Hidden As Patients' Questions Mount

GENE EDITED BABY DNA LAB
now playing

Gene-Edited Baby Claim By Chinese Scientist Sparks Outrage

IMMIGRANTS AT BORDER TIJUANA TRYING TO BREAK THROUGH
now playing

US Officials Say 69 Migrants Arrested In Clash

IMMIGRANTS TRYING TO CROSS BORDER CARAVAN
now playing

Mexico To Up Security At Border After Migrants Try To Cross

MONEY 100 DOLLAR BILLS FINANCIAL CASH
now playing

ATM Mistakenly Dispenses $100 Bills, Not $20s

Shooting+-+Gun+and+Tape
now playing

1 Dead, Several Injured In Shooting At Block Party

(AP) – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has told lawmakers that the martial law introduced in the country will only affect regions bordering Russia, Belarus and Moldova’s breakaway republic of Trans-Dniester.

Ahead of the parliamentary vote that overwhelmingly supported his motion for a 30-day period of martial law, Poroshenko said martial law will only affect ten of Ukraine’s 27 regions. The regions picked are the ones that he identified as potentially in the front-line of any Russian strike.  Tensions between the two countries escalated Sunday when Russia fired on and seized three Ukrainian vessels and their crews.  Poroshenko also pledged to respect the rights of Ukrainian citizens.

Martial law will include a partial mobilization and strengthening of the country’s air defense. The measures before parliament also included vaguely worded steps such as “strengthening” anti-terrorism measures and “information security.”

No related posts.

Related Posts
GENE EDITED BABY DNA LAB

Gene-Edited Baby Claim By Chinese Scientist Sparks Outrage

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRANTS TRYING TO CROSS BORDER CARAVAN

Mexico To Up Security At Border After Migrants Try To Cross

jsalinas 0
SAN YSIDRO BORDER MIGRANTS TEAR GAS

Mexico To Deport Migrants Who Rushed US Border

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video