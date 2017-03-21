Martin McGuinness, Irish Rebel Turned Politician, Dies At 66

(AP) – Martin McGuinness, the Irish Republican Army warlord who led his underground, paramilitary movement toward reconciliation with Britain, and was Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister for a decade in a power-sharing government, has died, his Sinn Fein party announced Tuesday on Twitter. He was 66.

The party said he died after a short illness.

McGuinness recently stepped down as deputy first minister of the Northern Ireland regional government, formed after the IRA ended its violent campaign.