Mary Trump’s Book Offers Scathing Portrayal Of President

This combination photo shows the cover art for "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man", left, and a portrait of author Mary L. Trump, Ph.D. The book, written by the niece of President Donald J. Trump, was originally set for release on July 28, but will now arrive on July 14. (Simon & Schuster, left, and Peter Serling/Simon & Schuster via AP)

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s niece offers a scathing portrayal of her uncle in a new book.

Mary Trump writes that a “perfect storm of catastrophes” have exposed the president at his worst. She writes that the coronavirus pandemic, the possibility of an economic depression and deepening social divides have brought out the “worst effects” of Trump’s “pathologies.” She says the combination of emergencies are problems that “no one is less equipped than my uncle to manage.”

In the book, Mary Trump makes several revelations, including alleging that the president paid a friend to take the SATs – a standardized test widely used for college admissions – in his place. Mary Trump is the daughter of Trump’s eldest brother Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981.