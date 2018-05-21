Home NATIONAL Maryland Gov.: Baltimore County Police Officer Fatally Shot
Maryland Gov.: Baltimore County Police Officer Fatally Shot
(AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has confirmed the death of a Baltimore County police officer who was shot while investigating a suspicious vehicle.  Baltimore County authorities said police are searching for at least one armed suspect.

Police spokeswoman Julia Hardgrove said the officer had been investigating a suspicious vehicle on Linwen Way in the community of Perry Hall. Hogan says “we’re deeply saddened” that the “brave officer” was shot in the line of duty.

Authorities were advising motorists to avoid the area and residents to shelter in place while the hunt for the suspect continued.

Students at three local elementary schools were not being dismissed but were instead being held over on alert status because of police activity. Parents were told to contact school administrators for further instructions.

