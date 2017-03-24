Maryland High School Thrust Into Immigration Debate

(AP) – A Maryland high school has been thrust into the national immigration debate after a 14-year-old student said she was raped in a school bathroom by two classmates. One is an 18-year-old from Guatemala who came to the U.S. illegally.

Protesters on both sides of the debate converged on a nearby elementary school Thursday during a visit by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

And the White House has weighed in on the incident, saying the president has made a crackdown on illegal immigration a priority “because of tragedies like this.”