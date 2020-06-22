Maryland ICU Workers Urge Caution As States Begin To Reopen

(AP) – Medical workers at a Maryland intensive care center say they’re not ready to let down their guard against the coronvirus and the public shouldn’t be either.

The workers at the Fort Washington Medical Center in Prince George’s County spoke as states are gradually reopening after months of shutdown because of the pandemic.

Respiratory therapist Kevin Cole sees patients dying from COVID-19 every day and has trouble comprehending the sudden return of crowded public places where it’s tough to social distance. He and his colleagues in the ICU caution that the pandemic isn’t over and people need to continue taking it seriously.