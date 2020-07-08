Mass Crowds Prompt Changes At Federal Mass COVID-19 Testing Operation In Edinburg

An overwhelming response to the federal mass coronavirus testing operation in Edinburg is prompting some changes at the two locations. The crush of people taking advantage of the free testing caused the operations on the first day Wednesday to shut down two hours early.

Officials are asking people who had appointments between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to return to Bert Ogden Arena Thursday or Friday, and to bring their vouchers. Also, the COVID-19 testing will now shut down at 4 p.m. for the remainder of the operation. And anyone planning to get a test will now be required to pre-register.

You will still first go to Bert Ogden Arena with your appointment information and you will then be directed to H-E-B Park to receive the nasal swab test. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is conducting the mass testing operation that runs through next Tuesday.