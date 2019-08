A priest is dead after getting stabbed in a Matamoros church. Tamaulipas state police investigators say Father Jose Guzman died after getting stabbed in the church in Santa Adelaida.

Sunday, El Mañana reported that a mass was held for the 55-year-old at the Cristo Rey De La Paz church where he served. He was attacked late Thursday and died later from his injuries in a Matamoros hospital. The investigation is ongoing with no arrests so far.