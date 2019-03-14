Mass Migrant Detentions Occurring In The Valley

They didn’t arrive in a caravan, but their numbers were similar. Valley Border Patrol agents detained more than 1,500 immigrants in a 24-hour period Tuesday – making it the largest single day of apprehensions in the Rio Grande Valley sector since 2014.

Most of the immigrants were family units along with children traveling alone from Central America, who crossed illegally and then turned themselves over to Border Patrol agents.

Tuesday’s detentions came a day after agents came across a group of 300 immigrants who had traversed the levee-wall in Granjeno – making it the largest single group to be detained in the Rio Grande Valley sector this year.