Massive Fireball Seen During Rocket Testing At Space-X Boca Chica Launch Site; Watch Video

There is concern the Space-X StarHopper may have sustained some damage during an apparent test of a new Raptor engine Tuesday night. The prototype rocketship was undergoing a static fire test on its pad at the Space-X facility on Boca Chica Beach sometime after 10 o’clock last night – when there was an explosion followed by a huge fireball. A fire truck was seen pouring water on the stainless steel vehicle. There’ve been no followup tweets from Space-X nor its CEO Elon Musk as to what took place.

Tuesday night’s testing occurred while the StarHopper was tethered. Space-X crews had been preparing for an untethered engine test scheduled for Wednesday, during which the space vehicle was to have launched to about 20 meters, or 65 feet. There’s been no word as to whether the hover test will take place.