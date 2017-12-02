Home NATIONAL Massive North Carolina Crowd Protests Trump, Anti-LGBT Law
NATIONAL
0

(AP) – A massive crowd energized in opposition to President Donald Trump and to a state law limiting LGBT rights streamed into North Carolina’s capital for an annual civil rights march on Saturday.

The “Moral March on Raleigh” in downtown Raleigh was led by the North Carolina NAACP for an 11th year. Participants carried signs promoting issues from gerrymandering and immigration to public education.

Raleigh police don’t provide crowd estimates. Event organizers predicted 20,000 people. The surface area that the crowd covered neared the march’s previous peak from 2014.

Saturday’s protesters also want to see a repeal of House Bill 2, which limits LGBT rights and which bathrooms transgender people can use.

