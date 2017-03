(AP) – Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Congress should approve a formal authorization for U.S. military forces to fight the Islamic State group in Syria. Mattis told a Senate subcommittee hearing Tuesday that the extremist group is a “clear and present danger” and he wonders why Congress hasn’t acted already. The government has been relying on the authority Congress gave President George W. Bush in 2001 to attack any countries or groups involved in the Sept. 11 attacks.