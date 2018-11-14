Mattis Defends Use Of Military On US-Mexico Border

(AP)– Defense Secretary James Mattis is defending the deployment of active duty troops to the U.S. southern border, saying that in some ways it provides training for war.

Mattis spoke Wednesday on his way to visit hundreds of soldiers who are staged at a field camp south of Donna. The makeshift camp has been their base while they lay concertina wire along the Rio Grande and erect fences on the international bridges in response to the migrant caravan making its way through Mexico.

Mattis said all of the tasks requested by the CBP Bureau should be completed within a week to 10 days, but he did not say when the entire border mission would end. The Pentagon chief also could not yet say how much the mission is costing.