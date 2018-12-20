Home NATIONAL Mattis Leaving As Pentagon Chief After Clashes With Trump
Mattis Leaving As Pentagon Chief After Clashes With Trump
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Mattis Leaving As Pentagon Chief After Clashes With Trump

0
0
Jim Mattis
now viewing

Mattis Leaving As Pentagon Chief After Clashes With Trump

Paul Ryan, Kevin McCarthy
now playing

Trump Rejects Bill To Avoid Shutdown, Forcing GOP Scramble

Rod Rosenstein
now playing

US Charges 2 Hackers With Alleged Chinese Intelligence Ties

Central America Migrant Caravan
now playing

Trump On Verge Of Giving Up Best Chance To Secure Wall Money

Roger Stone
now playing

House Intelligence Panel Sending Stone Transcript To Mueller

Twitter Abuse
now playing

Human rights group report gains traction, Twitter hammered

Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin, Patty Murray, Debbie Stabenow
now playing

Trump Lashes Out As House Struggles With Avoiding Shutdown

auto wreck investigation
now playing

2 Vehicle Wreck Kills 2 Near Donna

ppnc6jsw 750xx1941-1092-54-0
now playing

Austin Finalizes Deal For New MLS Stadium

index
now playing

O'Rourke's Liberal Credentials Questioned As He Eyes 2020

index
now playing

Woman Pleads Guilty To Military Insurance Kickback Scheme

(AP)  Defense Secretary Jim Mattis abruptly said he was resigning Thursday, a day after President Donald Trump overruled his advice against pulling troops out of Syria and pressed forward on discussions to withdraw forces from Afghanistan.

Mattis, perhaps the most respected foreign policy official in Trump’s administration, will leave by the end of February after two tumultuous years struggling to soften and moderate the president’s hardline and sometimes sharply changing policies. He told Trump in a letter that he was leaving because “you have a right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours.”

The announcement came a day after Trump surprised U.S. allies and members of Congress by announcing the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Syria, and as he continues to consider shrinking the American deployment in Afghanistan.

Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria has been sharply criticized for abandoning America’s Kurdish allies, who may well face a Turkish assault once U.S. troops leave, and had been staunchly opposed by the Pentagon.

Mattis, in his resignation letter, emphasized the importance of standing up for U.S. allies — an implicit criticism of the president’s decision on this issue and others.

 

Related posts:

  1. Trump Pulling Out Of Syria. Might Afghanistan Be Next?
  2. Trump Says Interior Secretary Zinke Leaving Administration
  3. Trump’s Search For A New Chief Of Staff Has Reality TV Feel
  4. Trump Tweets Mick Mulvaney Will Be Acting Chief Of Staff
Related Posts
Paul Ryan, Kevin McCarthy

Trump Rejects Bill To Avoid Shutdown, Forcing GOP Scramble

Fred Cruz 0
Rod Rosenstein

US Charges 2 Hackers With Alleged Chinese Intelligence Ties

Fred Cruz 0
Central America Migrant Caravan

Trump On Verge Of Giving Up Best Chance To Secure Wall Money

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video