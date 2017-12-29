Home NATIONAL Mattis Nixes Holiday Tradition Of Seeing Troops In War Zones
(AP) – America’s defense secretary didn’t visit U.S. troops in a war zone during December, breaking a long-standing tradition of publicly thanking those separated from their families during the holidays.

The only time since 9/11 that a Pentagon chief didn’t go to the war front during the holidays was in 2002.

Jim Mattis is a Marine veteran who deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. Mattis went to the Middle East in December. He visited Kuwait and Pakistan – countries adjacent to Iraq and Afghanistan – but didn’t cross the borders to see troops at war in either country. Last week, he visited forces in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and at military bases in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The Pentagon says Mattis wanted troops to enjoy their holiday uninterrupted.

