Mattis: North Korea Short Of Posing Imminent Missile Threat
Mattis: North Korea Short Of Posing Imminent Missile Threat
NATIONAL
Mattis: North Korea Short Of Posing Imminent Missile Threat

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
Mattis: North Korea Short Of Posing Imminent Missile Threat

Japan Urges Maximum Pressure On North Korea

North Korea Says US Is 'terrified' Of Its Nukes

South Korea Says North Close To 'weaponization'

Final Tax Bill Headed To Senate, House

Plane That Led Normandy Invasion Discovered, Restored

White House Signals Western Wall Has To Be Part Of Israel

Dustin Hoffman Accused Of New Incidents Of Sexual Misconduct

White House To Push Merit-Based Immigration In New Campaign

Trump Wants Death For Anyone Who Kills A Cop

Ailing GOP Senators Expected To Vote On Tax Bill

(AP) – Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says North Korea’s most recent test of a long-range missile did not demonstrate an imminent threat to the United States.  Shortly after the late-November test, Mattis said the missile flew higher than any previous North Korean test, and that it represented a continued effort to build a missile capable of threatening the U.S.

In an exchange with reporters at the Pentagon on Friday, Mattis was asked whether the missile test indicated an imminent threat of nuclear attack on the U.S.  Mattis’ response was: “No, not yet.” He said U.S. experts are still doing what he called “forensic analysis.” This presumably refers to studies of imagery of the missile in flight and the re-entry of its mock warhead into the Earth’s atmosphere.

