Mattis Says He Has No Plans To Reverse Orders On Gays

(AP) – Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis says he has no intention of reversing rules that allow LGBT personnel to serve openly in the military.  President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary tells the Senate Armed Services Committee he’s only concerned about making the U.S. armed forces as lethal as possible.  Mattis says: “I’m not concerned about two consenting adults and who they go to bed with.”  He also says he doesn’t expect to reverse a 2015 decision by the Obama administration to open all front-line combat jobs to women.  Mattis said Thursday he’ll be focused on getting the U.S. military into “its most lethal stance.”

