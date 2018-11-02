Home WORLD Mattis Says North Korea Can’t Drive Wedge Between South, US
(AP) – U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says it’s too early to tell if any of the overtures between North and South Korea during the Olympic Games are creating a chance for peace on the Korean Peninsula.  But he rejects any suggestion that even a temporary warming of relations between the North and South could drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington.  His remarks come after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s sister, who is attending the Olympics, invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Pyongyang.

Mattis says the North’s decision to hold a recent military parade that highlighted its ballistic missiles confuses any messages of thawing tensions on the peninsula.  He spoke in Rome, where he’s scheduled to meet fellow defense ministers.

