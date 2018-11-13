Mattis To Meet With Troops In The Rio Grande Valley Wednesday

Defense Secretary James Mattis will be in the Rio Grande Valley tomorrow to meet with the troops deployed in support of the current Southwest border mission. Mattis made just a brief comment about the trip to reporters Tuesday and provided no details of his visit.

An estimated 1,000 active-duty soldiers are in South Texas, with several hundred staged at a military field camp erected last week south of Donna. The soldiers have been placing concertina wire along the Rio Grande and installing chain-link fencing at the international bridges ahead of a migrant caravan making its way through Mexico.

Although the majority of the migrants have decided to head toward Tijuana rather than South Texas, Mattis says there have been no changes in the military’s mission. However, he did not rule out relocating the troops in Texas to California, as needed.