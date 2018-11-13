Home LOCAL Mattis To Meet With Troops In The Rio Grande Valley Wednesday
Mattis To Meet With Troops In The Rio Grande Valley Wednesday
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Mattis To Meet With Troops In The Rio Grande Valley Wednesday

0
0
Defense Secretary James Mattis
now viewing

Mattis To Meet With Troops In The Rio Grande Valley Wednesday

jail-prison-prisoner
now playing

Cameron County Jail Employee Jailed On Child Sex Abuse Charge

MURDER SUICIDE LOGO
now playing

4 Dead, 1 Wounded In Apparent Murder-Suicide

merlin_131678129_0c4844c9-9046-400b-9085-aad0b675a4c7-articleLarge
now playing

Opening Statements Delayed In El Chapo Trial

Greek authorities say lost ancient city of Tenea located
now playing

Greek Authorities Say Lost Ancient City Of Tenea Located

DONALD TRUMP AND CNN
now playing

CNN Sues Trump, Demanding Return Of Acosta To White House

Matthew Whitaker
now playing

Court Challenge Filed Over Appointment Of New Acting AG

kirstjen nielsen
now playing

DHS Secretary Nielsen Expected To Leave

Gaza militant groups accept cease-fire
now playing

Gaza Militant Rroups Accept Cease-Fire

CALIFORNIA WILD FIRE
now playing

No Elevated Radiation Levels Near Nuke Site

school delays
now playing

School Delays

Defense Secretary James Mattis will be in the Rio Grande Valley tomorrow to meet with the troops deployed in support of the current Southwest border mission. Mattis made just a brief comment about the trip to reporters Tuesday and provided no details of his visit.

An estimated 1,000 active-duty soldiers are in South Texas, with several hundred staged at a military field camp erected last week south of Donna. The soldiers have been placing concertina wire along the Rio Grande and installing chain-link fencing at the international bridges ahead of a migrant caravan making its way through Mexico.

Although the majority of the migrants have decided to head toward Tijuana rather than South Texas, Mattis says there have been no changes in the military’s mission. However, he did not rule out relocating the troops in Texas to California, as needed.

Related posts:

  1. Active-Duty Soldiers Fan Out, Erect Razor Barriers Along The Rio Grande
  2. Southeast Asian Meet Starts With Call For Unity
  3. Valley Game Wardens Seize Nine Illegal Gill Nets
  4. Mattis Says He’ll Visit US-Mexico Border
Related Posts
jail-prison-prisoner

Cameron County Jail Employee Jailed On Child Sex Abuse Charge

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND CNN

CNN Sues Trump, Demanding Return Of Acosta To White House

jsalinas 0
kirstjen nielsen

DHS Secretary Nielsen Expected To Leave

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video