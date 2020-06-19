May Report: Some Employment Gains Seen In The Valley

Unemployment rates in the Valley and throughout Texas remain at record highs – but they are coming down.

The May unemployment report from the Texas Workforce Commission shows the jobless rate declining .4% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area to 17.7%. It fell .9% in the Brownsville-Harlingen area to 16%. Statewide, unemployment dipped last month to 13% – the first decrease in the jobless rate since March.

The report shows the state’s economy gained back 291,000 jobs in May. Many of those jobs were in the Leisure and Hospitality industry, which had suffered the biggest job losses in April. Last month, it was in the energy industry where most of the layoffs occurred.

The Beaumont-Port Arthur area had the highest unemployment rate in the state in May, while the Amarillo area had the lowest.