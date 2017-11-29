Home WORLD May Spokesman: Trump ‘wrong’ For Video Retweet
(AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman says President Donald Trump was wrong to share anti-Muslim videos tweeted by a U.K. far-right leader.  Trump retweeted three videos posted by Jayda Fransen, deputy leader of Britain First. Fransen has been convicted of a hate crime in Britain and currently faces more charges.

May’s spokesman, James Slack, said Britain First seeks to divide communities through its use of “hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tensions.” He said “it is wrong for the president to have done this.”  But May’s office said an invitation for Trump to pay a state visit to Britain was not being withdrawn. Opposition politicians are calling for the visit to be canceled after the far-right retweets.

