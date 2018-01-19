Home NATIONAL Maybe Next Time: Cities See Failed Amazon Bids As Trial Runs
Maybe Next Time: Cities See Failed Amazon Bids As Trial Runs
NATIONAL
0

Maybe Next Time: Cities See Failed Amazon Bids As Trial Runs

0
0
4-maybenexttim
now viewing

Maybe Next Time: Cities See Failed Amazon Bids As Trial Runs

United_States_Department_of_Agriculture,_Jamie_L._Whitten_Federal_Building,_Washington_DC_(12_June_2007)
now playing

US Government Proposes New Rules For Hog Slaughter

Delta+Airlines
now playing

Delta Wants To Know If Your Dog Can Behave Before It Flies

Amazon expanding in Eastern Europe
now playing

Maybe Next Time: Cities See Failed Amazon Bids As Trial Runs

1516346256256
now playing

California DA Says Couple's Abuse Of 12 Kids Became Torture

1516358257472
now playing

Pence Has Long Pushed For Trump Policies On Israel

Paul Ryan, AshLee Strong
now playing

Divided Congress Appears To Be Racing Towards A Shutdown

FAJITA GATE FINAL PIC
now playing

Fajita-Gate Suspect To Go On Trial For Theft This Spring

us marshall killed in pennsylvania serving warrant
now playing

Federal Officer Serving A Search Warrant In Pennsylvania Is Killed

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Zapata drug bust
now playing

Agents Snag A Ton Of Pot In Zapata County

Mexico Violence
now playing

Mexican Police Discover Human Remains Of 33 People

(AP) – For some of the 200-plus cities knocked out of the running for Amazon’s second headquarters, the effort may turn out to be a trial run for other opportunities.
Several leaders whose proposals didn’t make the final 20 say the time spent putting together juicy tax incentives, massive chunks of land and infrastructure studies was not wasted. Delaware Gov. John Carney said his state used the opportunity to showcase’s Delaware options “for any business looking for a location to set down roots and grow.”
Seattle-based Amazon has made it clear it was looking for tax incentives on its $5 billion project. But an economist cautioned cities about offering other companies the same incentives they were prepared to offer Amazon.
Amazon’s list includes New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nashville, Tennessee, and Columbus, Ohio.

Related posts:

  1. Amazon Releases Finalist Cities For Second Headquarters
  2. Jonathan Carranza Runs for Mayor of McAllen
  3. Othal Brand Jr. Runs for Mayor of McAllen
  4. Sam Saldivar Runs for MISD School Board Place 7
Related Posts
United_States_Department_of_Agriculture,_Jamie_L._Whitten_Federal_Building,_Washington_DC_(12_June_2007)

US Government Proposes New Rules For Hog Slaughter

Roxanne Garcia 0
Delta+Airlines

Delta Wants To Know If Your Dog Can Behave Before It Flies

Roxanne Garcia 0
Amazon expanding in Eastern Europe

Maybe Next Time: Cities See Failed Amazon Bids As Trial Runs

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video