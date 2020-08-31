Mayor Addresses University Of Alabama’s COVID-19 Prevention Efforts

The mayor of Tuscaloosa says the University of Alabama is protecting its students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On MSNBC, Walt Maddox said his daughter attends the university and he feels the school is taking necessary mitigation efforts to ensure students remain healthy and safe. Maddox says the university has invested in COVID-19 testing, isolation space and trying to have in-person instruction on campus.

Maddox says as well as on campus efforts, the city is shutting bars down for two weeks following a high test positivity rate.