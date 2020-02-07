Mayor Of Edinburg Unhappy With Call For Internal Auditor

The mayor of Edinburg is unhappy with a city council member who is pushing for the hiring of an internal auditor. Mayor Richard Molina said this week that he isn’t convinced the city should pay someone over 100-thousand-dollars a year to audit city revenue and expenses.

Councilman Gilbert Enriquez disagrees, saying the position would help ensure public transparency and accountability. Enriquez criticized the mayor for his opposition, saying it was beyond comprehension that Molina would be opposed to hiring an auditor for the city.