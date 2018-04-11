Home NATIONAL Mayor Of Utah City Killed In ‘Insider Attack’ In Afghanistan
(AP) – The mayor of a Utah city was killed during an attack in Afghanistan while he was serving with the state’s National Guard, the Salt Lake Tribune and other media report.

The Tribune says that North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor died Saturday in an apparent “insider attack” in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. American military officials say another U.S. service member is being treated for wounds sustained in the attack.

The Utah National Guard has identified the service member killed as a member of the Guard. The Guard member’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

But Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer J. Cox wrote on his Facebook page that Taylor, 39, had been killed.

U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch issued a statement Saturday about Taylor’s death on Twitter.

Hatch wrote: “Brent was a hero, a patriot, a wonderful father, and a dear friend. News of his death in Afghanistan is devastating. My prayers and love are with Jennie and his 7 young children. His service will always be remembered.”

